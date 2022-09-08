A Novel Event 2022, with some phenomenal pitchers.

Brent Suter, along with Taylor Rodgers & Corbin Burnes are featured during the Novel event fundraiser which benefits SHARP Literacy. SHARP Literacy, a Milwaukee organization with the mission of helping school age children in urban areas with things such as education, self confidence, and other life skills.

Brent Suter not only a Harvard graduate and pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, but now a published author! Suter, aka ‘The Raptor’ details his newest story with Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano.

A message of positivity not only for children, but adults as well. Everyone can benefit from the services provided by SHARP Literacy.

A Novel Event 2022 happening at American Family Field on September 15th

Listen to the full interview with Brent Suter on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here