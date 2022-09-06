MILWAUKEE- The ole gunslinger is putting it all on green ahead of Sunday’s Packers season opener against the Vikings.

Joining ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe & Chewy, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre said he has no reason to believe the team will take a step back this season, even with questions surrounding the offense.

“They’ll score points like they always do, Aaron will be prolific like he always is and I think the defense is going to be much better and that, on top of the Packers being able to score points at will, it’s going to be bad news for everybody else,” Favre said Monday morning.

Favre also brushed off concerns regarding uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball, saying the team remains in good hands with Rodgers under center.

“I just think that Aaron does a great job playing the game in every aspect and I don’t think it’ll be an issue for him,” Favre added.

As for the game this coming Sunday against the Vikings, “Aaron and the Packers have handled playing in Minnesota very well, much better than we did, and I don’t see how that’s going to be any different this week.

Favre joins Jen, Gabe & Chewy every Monday following a Packers game. The interview will also be replayed on WTMJ at 5:15pm that same day. You can listen to the full interview on demand here.