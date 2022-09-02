MUSKEGO (WI)- The Walmart near Mooreland Road and College Avenue in Muskego has been evacuated Friday afternoon after police say a bomb threat was made towards the store.

***ALERT***

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office explosive K9 units are currently assisting Muskego officers in clearing the Muskego Walmart due to a bomb threat. Please avoid Commerce Parkway in Muskego until the threat has been neutralized and the area deemed safe for return. — Muskego Police Department (@MuskegoPolice) September 2, 2022

Muskego Police are asking people to avoid the area of Commerce Parkway until the threat is neutralized and the area is deemed safe for return.

Along with the Muskego Police Department, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office explosive K9 unit was called in for assistance.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.