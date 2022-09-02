BROWN DEER- Less than 24 hours after Brown Deer Police found an 18 year old man dead of a gunshot wound, police say another body has been discovered at the same residence.

Police were initially called to the home near 62nd and Tower on Thursday morning where they found Marion Brown shot to death in his bedroom. Friday afternoon police confirmed that they located an additional victim, identified as 18 year old Charlus Robinson, in the home, as well. Both men suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police say they are investigating the shootings as a homicide, however the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.