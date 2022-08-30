There’s this great scene in the Disney movie, “Miracle,” about the 1980 Olympic hockey team.

Head coach Herb Brooks is drawing up a wild play, his players looking on in hopeless confusion.

When Brooks finishes, he says, “What does that give us, boys? Options.”

That’s what you’re looking for on days like today.

It’s cutdown day in the NFL.

The Packers and every other NFL team need to have their rosters down to 53 by 3 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon.

Keep your eyes on the wide receivers.

That positional group has been the story of the offseason since the moment that Davante Adams was traded.

Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs are locks.

That’s 5.

The question then becomes will the Packers keep 6 or 7?

Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, and Samori Toure are 3 guys fighting for 2 spots.

The goal should be exactly what Herb Brooks was trying to create with that wacky play: options.

Keep 7.

Rodgers and Winfree make the 53.

Stash Toure on the practice squad.

Drops happen. Injuries happen. Sometimes your game just goes to hell.

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers need to have as many options at wide receiver as possible.

It starts by keeping 8 capable ones around today.

