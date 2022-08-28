CALEDONIA – A six-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water at Bear Paw Beach in Caledonia.

The Caledonia Police Department says first responders were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival, firefighters and police officers were told that the girl had been under the water for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to the police department.

The girl was pulled from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Bear Paw Beach is located on 7 Mile Road and is a sister-venue to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Pack Camp-Resort.

A section of Bear Paw Beach’s website reads, “Please Note: We do not have lifeguards. We have attendants on Adventure Island to make sure guests are abiding to safety guidelines. Beach guests should bring their own life vests if they wish to use them. We do not provide for any general swim. Life vests are provided and required for adventure Island. Parents are strongly advised to view safety guidelines and abide by them.”

WTMJ reached out to Bear Country Inc, which owns the beach, to ask if the incident would prompt any policy changes regarding mandatory lifejackets or employment of lifeguards.

In response, Bear Paw Beach staff released the following statement to WTMJ:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the victim and to all those affected by this tragic event. The owners of Bear Paw Beach are cooperating with local authorities in an attempt to determine what caused the accident. Please find information regarding the safety procedures at Bear Paw Beach on our website at bearpawbeach.com/about, which is located towards the bottom of the page. Our safety information is also physically posted at our location as guests enter the beach. The safety of our guests and staff is our top priority and we will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe experience for our guests. As this incident is currently being investigated by the Caledonia Police Department, we are referring all additional inquiries to them.” Statement from Bear Paw Beach management released to WTMJ

Bear Paw Beach will be closed on Sunday, August 28th. The beach’s website says it will reopen on Monday, August 29th.