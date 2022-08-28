MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Jefferson counties until 5:15pm.

4 pm – Based on NE movement at about 40 mph, here’s a look at expected arrival times for storms. Right now main concerns are strong winds, lightning, and very heavy rain.

Radar: https://t.co/yChMSd05F3 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pH7724JQlj — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) August 28, 2022

The watch lasts from 1:10 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington and Waukesha counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/O3wEmwdQ0g — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 28, 2022

The National Weather Service also issuing a Marine Warning for Kenosha, Racine Ozaukee, and Milwaukee counties until 7:45pm

WTMJ will bring you live updates on-air and online if any of these storms turn severe.