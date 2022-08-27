WAUWATOSA- Both the City of Wauwatosa and Mayor Dennis McBride are named in a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 60 people in connection to protests in the city following the deaths of Alvin Cole, Jacob Blake & George Floyd.

According to our news partners at TMJ4 News, the lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the temporary curfew put into place during protests two years ago. The suit also questioned an alleged ‘protester target list’ created by police.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride was widely criticized for declaring a curfew and Emergency Order in the city without the Common Council’s approval. The lawsuit states McBride did not have the authority to unilaterally make those moves.

Plaintiffs say they were ticketed, arrested and targeted by the City because they were present or engaged in peaceful protests following the shooting death of Alvin Cole in February of 2020, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in May and the August shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The City tells TMJ4 News that they are working to get the lawsuit thrown out.