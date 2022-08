Brewers fall to the Cubs 4-3 in game one of the series.

With a solo-homerun from Rowdy Tellez in the 9th inning, this gave hope for the Brewers as this homerun tied the game at two a piece with both teams headed into the 10th inning.

Ian Happ for the Chicago Cubs then hits his second homerun of the game, giving the Cubs a two-run lead in the 10th inning.

The Brewers were able to get one more run, but was left short, losing 4-3.

Dominic Cotroneo discusses the game and highlights below!