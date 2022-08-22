MILWAUKEE, WI- It’s that time of year again where kids grab their backpack filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils and all the essentials and head back to the classroom.

Traditionally school starts on September 6, but for thousands of students in the Milwaukee Public School District, class is already back in session.

Hawthorne Elementary on Milwaukee’s north side, is one of the schools following the early start calendar. They started their school year on August 15.

K-4 teacher at Hawthorne Jessica Kovacovich describes the start of the new year as “electric.”

“Everybody is buzzing and fast moving and fast paced and sometimes a little chaotic but really just exciting. My students are 4 (years old) so, this is their first introduction to school. They’re typically really excited, sometimes a little scared,” said Kovacovich.

She says there’s a lot of preparation before everyone gets settled in their seats.

“I write a lot of check lists for myself getting ready for the school year. To be honest, for me with my little kids it’s a lot of labeling and a lot of beforehand prep.”

