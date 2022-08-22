MILWAUKEE – The ninth Archbishop of Milwaukee Rembert Weakland died at 95 years old at Clement Manor in Greenfield after dealing with a long-term illness.

Appointed by Pope Paul VI on September 1977 and ordained on November 8th of the same year, he was Archbishop of Milwaukee from then until he retired in 2002.

He was born in Patton, PA and became a priest on June 24, 1951 in Italy.

As funeral arrangements are pending, Archbishop Jerome Listecki issued this statement:

“For a quarter of a century, Archbishop Weakland led the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and his leadership embodied his Benedictine spirit. His pastoral letter, ‘Eucharist without Walls,’ evoked his love for the Eucharist and its call to service. During his time, he emphasized an openness to the implementation of the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, including the role of lay men and women in the Church, the celebration of the Sacred Liturgy, Ecumenical dialog, and addressing societal issues, especially economic justice. May he now rest in peace.”

In 2002 the public learned that Weakland confirmed that he used $450,000 in church money to try and silence a former male lover after Weakland was accused of date rape. According to the Journal Sentinel, Weakland admitted to destroying copies of reports of sexual abuse that were delivered to his office.