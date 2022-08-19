KENOSHA, Wis. – Got an exotic pet you’ve been looking to get safely get rid of? You’re in luck.

Saturday is exotic pet surrender day in Kenosha County where you’ll be able to give up your exotic pet. Hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, the event will be held at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol on Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to chat about the event.

“We accept birds, reptiles, amphibians; small animals,” Moyles said. “We don’t take in cats, dogs, rabbits; we let the experts handle those.”

“Moving issues” are the number one reason for unloading exotic pets. Instead of flushing them down the the toilet or releasing them into the river, you can bring them to get adopted or placed in a sanctuary.

“A lot of people get pets and situations happen and change and you have to get rid of them but what do you do with a fish?” Moyles said. “You can’t just bring fish to the pound…That’s why we started doing what we did.”

The amount of animals recieved differ dependinging on the location. In La Crosse Moyles said they had 100 animals wereas in Fond Du Lac they had 25. They’ll be hosting an event in Milwaukee coming up Sept 11.

They’ve received a 12-inch python before but Moyles said the craziest pet to be dropped off was a chicken.

“You can have an alligator up to 30 feet long but not a chicken,” Moyles said. “I eventually tracked down and found a good home for them.”

