MILWAUKEE- A Youtube personality made an unexpected discovery last week while shooting a video in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the Youtuber, identified as Matthew Nunez, found the skeletal remains of a yet-to-be-identified body while filming inside a building at 231 W. Burleigh Street on August 11th. The Medical Examiner’s report says Nunez went to Police District 5 and told officers he located a body inside the building.

The remains, later identified by the ME’s office to belong to an unidentified man, were located on the second floor of the building. According to reports, the man appeared to have been wearing athletic sweatpants and a winter coat. There was no gun nor drugs located on the body.

An investigation into the identity of the remains is ongoing. If you have any tips you’re being asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7252.