MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police are asking for help in locating 15-year-old Akia Hair who was last seen near the 2400 block of W. Roosevelt Dr. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hair is Black, 5-foot-6, slim weighing 100 pounds with blue hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was a white t-shirt, black leggings with white writing and purple and pink crocs.

Anyone with information please contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitiver Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401