April 16, 2014.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Atlanta Hawks at the Bradley Center. Brandon Knight scored 31 points as the Bucks suffered their 67th loss of the season.

Giannis, an 18-year-old rookie, chipped in 10 points.

It was the only game that season in which the Bucks were featured on national television.

Less than a decade later, the Bucks schedule features a whopping 23 nationally televised games. Over 25-percent of the regular season games on the schedule feature national television exposure.

The only teams with more nationally televised games are the World Champion Warriors, the Lakers and Celtics.

In 2014, it was considered a “win” if the Bucks had someone…anyone…involved in All-Star weekend. Today, the Bucks schedule might force you to alter holiday plans.

Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day….the Bucks are at the center of it all.

