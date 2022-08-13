A man is dead as police investigate a domestic disturbance in Appleton. The Wisconsin Justice Department said Saturday that officers were confronted by an armed man at a home in Appleton Friday night. The department said in a news release that officers attempted to negotiate with the man but eventually shot him.

The man later died at an Appleton hospital, and no law enforcement officers were hurt. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. No further details were released.