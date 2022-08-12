It was a hard fought race between two bonafide competitors. Businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in Tuesday’s primary election, setting him up for a showdown with Gov. Tony Evers this November.

The race remained mostly civil with the exception of the final few weeks before the election. Each campaign issued ads attacking the other for perceived transgressions incongruent with conservative values.

Kleefisch conceded late Tuesday night as Michels held a five-point lead with over 95 percent of precints reporting.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson hopes the concession begins a unification of the party.

“I hope so,” said Thompson on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure. “I certainly believe it’s going to happen. We need a united front, a united Republican party. We’ve got the ideas, we’ve got the positions, we know where we’re going, and we’ve got a fantastic leader.”

“I depend upon what Ronald Reagan said, the 11th commandment. Do not fight among Republicans.”