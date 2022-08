Crowds look to be back to normal after the pandemic at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. New exhibits, and food offerings means there’s plenty for everyone.

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay

Photo Credit: Melissa Barclay