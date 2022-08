MILWAUKEE – One man was killed and 2 people were injured in separate shootings Sunday night.

The first shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead happened around 9:30 p.m. north of 5th St.

The 2nd shooting happened around 10 p.m. near W. Somers St. where a 17-year-old boy and 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

No word on what caused the shootings and no suspects have been arrested.