MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republicans are to announce whether the 2024 national convention where the party’s presidential nominee will be officially named will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville.

The Republican National Committee is to announce its decision on Friday, the final day of its summer meeting in Chicago.

Milwaukee is the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville’s refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention.

There was broad bipartisan support for the event in Milwaukee, a city that was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.