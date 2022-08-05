OAK CREEK, WI – AUGUST 9: Bouquets of flowers are left at the entrance to the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin August 9, 2012 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

OAK CREEK, WI – AUGUST 06: A member of the Miwaukee area Sikh community weeps as he listens to information about the shooting spree of Wade Michael Page August 6, 2012 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAK CREEK, WI – AUGUST 06: Members of the Oak Creek Sikh community look over a copy of a mug shot of Wade Michael Page during a informational gathering at the Salvation Army Community Center August, 5, 2012 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAK CREEK, WI – AUGUST 05: Community members attend a vigil at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the temple August 5, 2013 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAK CREEK, WI – AUGUST 10: Family and friends and community members gather at Oak Creek High School to mourn the loss of 6 members of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on August 10, 2012 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAK CREEK, WI – AUGUST 05: Members of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, their guests and supporters attend a vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the temple August 5, 2013 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Oak Creek Police Lieutenant Brian Murphy joined Steve Scaffidi at the Wisconsin State Fair to discuss the 10 year anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Sikh Temple. Murphy was the first responder on the scene and was shot 15 times during the incident.

Scaffidi and Murphy were also joined by Pardeep Kaleka, the son of Satwant Singh Kaleka, one of the victims of the Sikh Temple shooting who talks about the healing process that him and his community have gone through this past decade.