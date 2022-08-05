Two people from Wisconsin were killed after being struck by lightning at the park next to the White House in Washington, D.C. Two others are in critical condition.

Janesville, Wis. residents James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were pronounced dead Friday morning, according to D.C. Police.

First responders got word of people lying injured in Lafayette Park at 6:52 p.m. D.C. Fire and EMS official Vito Maggiolo said there was no other damage caused by the lightening strike.

Strong storms rolled through Washington Thursday evening and Maggiolo believes the 4 victims were standing near trees causing them to be struck.

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million.