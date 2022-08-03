MILWAUKEE- After nearly a day of searching, first responders pulled the body of a man who went missing Tuesday night out of the waters of Lake Michigan near Lakeshore State Park.

First responders say they were called to the area near the Summerfest grounds around 8 o’clock last night on the report of a man who went into the water and never resurfaced. Police say the 32-year-old man was on a boat with friends when he reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

