SHOREWOOD, Wis. – A garage fire broke out in Shorewood early Monday morning near Oakland Ave. and Olive St. around 6:20 a.m.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay was at the scene.

This is a video shared from neighbor of the fire along Oakland and Wood in Shorewood. Video credit: Patrick King @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/FigT16pzgc — Melissa Barclay (@MelissaBarclay2) August 1, 2022

Structure fire near the corner of Oakland and Wood in Shorewood. Flames and sounds of popping could be seem from the backyard. It appears that all residents are out of the house. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/N3Q0tTXLKb — Melissa Barclay (@MelissaBarclay2) August 1, 2022

The story is still developing.