MADISON, Wis. – Public Health Madison & Dane County opening a monkeypox vaccination clinic Monday, prioritizing those who have the highest risk of infection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The clinic will be appointment only and will have shortened hours on weekdays, according to the agency.

DHS announced that more people than originally planned will be able to receive the vaccine, Timberlake said the agency will follow the governments recommendation of prioritizing people with the highest chance of contracting the infection due to limited supply. Those people consists of those who’ve been exposed to monkeypox after attending a gathering or event, bisexual or homosexual men who have had multiple sexual partners over the past 2 weeks and anyone who’s been sexually involved with a person diagnosed with the infection in the past 2 weeks.

DHS has so far distributed 1,486 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which would be enough to vaccinate 743 people.

There have been 9 confimred cases of Monkeypox in Wisconsin.