MILWAUKEE – The Usinger German Fest-exclusive brats are already cooking and things are coming together “perfectly,” according to German Fest Marketing Director Deb Wolf

German Fest kicks off Friday at Henry Maier Festival Park at 3 p.m. with the opening ceremony set for 5 p.m.

Wolf joined Wisconsin’s Morning Show to discuss the event and said putting the show back together was “like riding a bike.” However, in the midst of a pandemic and economy issues this year’s preparation was more extensive than other years.

“That’s one of the reasons why we decided to not do the fest for the last years, besides the pandemic,” Wolfe said. “We didn’t want to take that chance. We wanted to come back bigger and stronger and continue the fest for years to come. It was good decision for us; we stayed above water and are perfectly fine.”

Wolf said there’s 3 dollar admission Friday and military and first responders get in free all weekend. The “number one band in Austria,” Schürzenjäger, is the featured band for this year’s event, and will perform on the Miller Lite Stage at 9 and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Milwaukee is home to many German clubs so expect a “colorful fest” as many attendees dress in costumes “whether they’re German or not,” according to Wolfe.

The festival lasts all weekend: 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

