When was the last time David Stearns made a trade deadline deal that flopped?

Since 2017, Stearns has brought fifteen players to the Brewers in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

Using baseball terminology, six of the players brought in were home runs, six made contributions that can be described as solid, but not spectacular and three didn’t work out.

Some were frustrated when prospect Mauricio Dubon was sent to San Francisco for starter turned reliever, Drew Pomeranz. Pomeranz was unhittable.

Stearns defied convention in 2018 moving Travis Shaw to second base to make room for Mike Moustakas. That same year, he added high-leverage reliever Joakim Soria, starter Gio Gonzalez and three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

In July of 2021, Stearns brought in Rowdy Tellez. One year later, Tellez is on pace for a 30-home run season.

The above exercise is not inclusive of Willy Adames who was acquired in May of 2021 at a time the Brewers offense was stuck in neutral. Adames went from hitting .197 with the Rays to earning MVP votes with the Brewers.

If history repeats itself, the Brewers will have several additions before Tuesday’s trade deadline. If history repeats itself, the moves will pay dividends.

