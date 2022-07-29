The Attorney Generals Office is being called in to investigate reports of individuals being able to obtain other peoples’ ballots through the website ‘My Vote Wisconsin’ after a man self-reported he was able to request ballots for two high ranking Wisconsin politicians, according to the Racine County Sheriffs Office.

The Sheriffs Office says Harry Wait sent an email to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, District Attorney Patricia Hanson, Robin Voss and Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others stating he was able to successfully order absentee ballots in Cory Mason and Robin Vos’s name to be shipped to his address.

In the email, Wait says, “Yesterday evening to prove how easily absentee ballots can be nefariously ordered, I went online and successfully ordered absentee ballots in Cory Mason and Robin Vos’s name to be shipped to my address. I selected these two high profile public figures because they are scofflaws, have no respect for law and are among the most disingenuous and notorious fraudsters within our state. Both in their own way have contributed to the demise of the public’s lack of confidence in our elections”

Sheriff Schmaling contacted Wait and had a telephone conversation stating they were already aware of the election fraud and were already looking into the issue. Wait asked Schmaling if he would come and arrest him, Schmaling responded saying he was not going to do that by stating “Hell, no.”

According to the press release, “Sheriff Schmaling understands Wait’s passion and commitment to honest, open, and transparent government, especially as it pertains to elections; however, he never gave Wait permission or consent for Wait’s actions. Sheriff Schmaling does not condone any violation of the law.”

The Wisconsin Election Commission held an emergency meeting Thursday night to discuss the issue but found now indication of any vulnerability within the MyVote application.

The Division of Criminal investigation has been ordered to take over the case.