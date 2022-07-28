MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Madison man accused of speeding and driving drunk in a rear-end crash that killed three high school seniors pleaded guilty.

Thirty-one-year old Eric Mehring was convicted on three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The crash in Middleton killed Madison West senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller. Mehring told a sheriff’s deputy investigating the October 2021 crash in the town of Middleton that it happened because of “too much speed and more drinks that I should have had to drive.”

The Chevy Cruz struck by Mehring’s Jaguar ended up in a cornfield where it ignited. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9.