WAUKESHA- Former President Donald Trump will be in southeast Wisconsin just days before the August 9th primary.

A press release from the former President says he will hold a rally in support of Tim Michels for Governor at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 5th. According to the release, the gates to the rally will open at 2 o’clock with the event starting at 7 o’clock.

Trump endorsed Michels in the race for Governor last month, calling him “the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine.”

Michels’ campaign released the following statement regarding the former President’s visit.

The construction company executive is one of three candidates running for the Republican nomination for Governor in quest to take on incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November. Also on the ballot will be former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and State Representative Timothy Ramthun.