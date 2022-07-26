MATC EMS Instructor Lloyd Seawright’s backpack which holds and everyday carry individual first aid kit. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

CAT tourniquet. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

MATC EMS Instructor Lloyd Seawright. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s eastside late Friday night.

A 30-year-old man was wounded after gunshots rang out on Brady Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

When the incident occurred, MATC EMS Instructor Lloyd Seawright just happened to be nearby having a beer with friends.

Soon after hearing the gunshots, he jumped into action.

“We were having a good time and we heard an ordinance and shots fired. Some other individuals and I, who are trained in certain things, went out to assist the individual who was shot,” said Seawright.

They applied a tourniquet to the injured man and waited for help to arrive. Seawright stayed with the victim for at least 45 minutes.

“We did an improvised tourniquet at first using a belt, until we acquired the tourniquets that we had, which was a CAT-T.”

A CAT tourniquet is a Combat Application Tourniquet. Seawright and his friend stood by the victim until EMS and police arrived.

Being an EMS trainer, Seawright says he’s always prepared with a backpack filled with medical supplies just in the case of an emergency like this one.

“IFAK EDC… It’s an everyday carry individual first aid kit that I carry at all times for any type of hemorrhage control and other medical emergencies.”

Seawright advocates for everyone to learn CPR and other life saving techniques.

“Save yourself, save your family, save your friends, save your neighbors,” said Seawright. “You learn to read, you learn how to do math. Everyone should know how to swim. Everyone should know CPR. In other countries that’s a requirement and we should have it here too, especially in our current situation.”

To learn more about lifesaving techniques check out stopthebleed.org.