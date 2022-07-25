GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers shareholders looking to vote in 4 new directors Monday during its annual shareholders meeting in the Lambeau Field bowl.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Director nominees include CEO and Owner of Elevate97 Kate Burgess; Nicolet National Bank President and CEO Michael Daniels; Schneider National Inc. President and CEO Mark Rourke and CEO and Owner of AmeriLux International Kurt Voss.

The Packers require directors to retire when they reach age 70. Directors entering emeritus status are Rick Chernick, who joined the board in 1998; Larry McCarren, who joined in 2015; and Eric Torkelson, who was elected in 2019, according to Green Bay Press Gazette. McCarren will stay on board with the team though as football analyst on radio and the Packer’s website.

The Packers became the only publicly owned team in the NFL after 176,160 new owners were added after a stock sale earlier this year. The Packers have a total of more than 537,000 shareholders and about 5.2 million shares. The sale ultimately raised $68 million to improve Lambeau Field.