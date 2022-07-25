GREEN BAY- Packers fans and owners may like noon start times, but the head of the organization says ‘no thanks’.

During the team’s annual shareholders meeting today Murphy addressed the fact that the team only has one noon home game scheduled for this season.

“Here’s the reality, if we have a lot of noon home games we’re a s***** team,” Murphy told a crowd of several thousand Monday afternoon. “It’s nice to so many home games late in the season, you want to be playing your best football at the end of the season and hopefully build on that going into a playoff run.”

The Packers lone noon kickoff at Lambeau is against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 16th.

Murphy also remained bullish in his belief that it’s only a matter of time until the Packers host the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field, saying he believes the team is a leader in the clubhouse for either the 2025 draft or 2027 draft.