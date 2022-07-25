It’s time for a pitch clock in Major League Baseball.

The Brewers picked up 3 straight wins over the weekend, but man, did they play some marathons.

Their longest game of the season happened Friday night.

The 2nd longest was Sunday afternoon.

For some context, Friday night’s 13-inning win over Colorado took 4 hours and 44 minutes.

Sunday, the same two teams played 8 and a half innings.

It took 4 hours and 17 minutes!

Half of the crowd of over 36,000 people had left by the time the final out was recorded, presumably because the game took so darn long.

It’s not like it was a blowout.

It was an entertaining, back and forth affair.

It just moved with the pace of a cruise ship adjusting course.

In trying times, fans are still paying a lot of money to come to these games.

But if you arrive with the kids at Noon for a 1:10 first pitch, then the game goes 4 hours, your whole Sunday is gone.

Forget sitting in traffic in the parking lot for an hour before your drive home.

These games are turning into 8-hour affairs.

Baseball has to find a way to speed it up.

The pitch clock is the easiest solution, but the game with a waning fan base has far more soul-searching to do than that.

