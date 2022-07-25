Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon had an altercation with a police officer at Lambeau Field during a weather delay of Saturday night’s soccer game between Manchester City and Bayern Munich; the first-ever soccer match to be held in the American football stadium.

Videos posted on social media show a police officer yanking Dillion by his collar before aggressively pushing him as he let go of Dillion’s shirt, allowing him to do a Lambeau Leap into the crowd.

According to Dillon, event security told him he would be able to run onto the field to help “hype up the crowd” but the officer clearly didn’t get the memo.

“I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down,” Dillion tweeted about the incident.

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

Packers teammate, safety Adrian Amos also reacted to the encounter.