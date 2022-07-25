MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old girl in Milwaukee Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred at 49th and Meinecke and the girl is facing life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told TMJ4 they heard several gunshots around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The noise led them outside to witness a young girl being loaded into an ambulance.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office issued a statement on the incident.

“When someone causes death, harm, or destruction in Milwaukee,” Johnson said “they should be held accountable for their actions. I hold that same expectation in this horrifying incident.”