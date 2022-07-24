Strong storms and heavy rain saturated portions of southeast Wisconsin last Saturday and early Sunday. The storms prompted a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties and a Tornado Warning for Dodge County.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn provided an update on the rain totals when joined Wis. Weekend Morning News with Libby Collins on Sunday morning.

Impressive rainfall totals from last night’s storms! ⛈ @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/EhmiK6bhHZ — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) July 24, 2022

The storms knocked out power to more than 20-thousand utility customers in southeast Wisconsin. There were still outages as of 9am Sunday. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.