Police have once again been called to Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc. Oconomowoc police have confirmed a large police presence at the lake Sunday afternoon but were unable to provide any details at this time.

Multiple fire and rescue units on scene

WTMJ listeners say a police rescue boat was seen entering the water and heading west across the lake. No word yet on whether or not they are searching for what would be the second person to have gone missing at Lac La Belle this week.

Police rescue boat on Lac La Belle

The body of a 32-year-old missing swimmer was recovered Saturday morning. According to reports that man was on a pontoon boat with his family on Thursday when he disappeared under the water.

We will continue to provide details as they come in.