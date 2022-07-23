The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties in southeast Wisconsin on Saturday evening. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including West Bend WI, Mequon WI and Germantown WI until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fHpOkorqpU — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 23, 2022

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for all of south east Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/9uNTYHpgGO — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 23, 2022

Straight line winds in excess of 70 miles an hour could occur, as well as large hail and flash floods, according to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. Isolated tornados are not out of the question as well. We ask all residents to be weather aware and to seek shelter during this time.

WTMJ’s Scott Warras spoke with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine about tonights storms: