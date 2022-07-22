West Allis Midas at 1456 S. 108th St. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

Anna McAttee is given new set of wheels from West Allis Midas. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

WEST ALLIS, WI- A Milwaukee woman, who was down on her luck, has been gifted a new set of wheels thanks to the big-hearted owner of an auto repair shop.

Four weeks ago Anna McAttee says she got a bad oil change and her car started smoking along the highway.

“Some nice guy he pushed me to the side and then the sheriff came and they said they were going to push me to the gravel but they ended up pushing me past the stop sign and I hit someone,” said McAttee.

Her car was in such bad shape that it couldn’t be fixed and had to be junked. Her car was her home.

“My car was my protection.”

McAttee ended up outside the Midas in West Allis. She was sitting under a tree with all her possessions, when business owner Kent Childs noticed her.

“He asked me what my problem was and I told him. He said I’m going to help you out. He paid for me to go to the shelter and then he said he was going to give me a car and that I had to pick it up within 2 weeks,” McAttee said.

Thursday, she was gifted a 2004 Ford Focus outside the Midas in West Allis.

She has a message for people.

“I am so grateful. I’m so happy. If you’re going to help somebody, help somebody out of the kindness of your heart.”