VISIT Milwaukee and Milwaukee Bucks fan-favorite Bobby Portis have teamed up.

VISIT Milwaukee announcing Friday an influencer partnership with Portis. VISIT Milwaukee Vice President Josh Albrecht says the Bucks’ star will bring the same energy he plays the game with to promoting the “great things to do in Milwaukee.”

In a video posted by VISIT Milwaukee, Portis is seen “working” at Collectivo, playing volleyball at Bradford Beach, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and hanging out at the Milwaukee Public Market.