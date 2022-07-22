The Milwaukee Air and Water Show returns to McKinley and Bradford beaches this weekend.

One of the city’s biggest attraction is back and potential poor weather isn’t stopping anything.



“No, the show goes on,” Milwaukee Air and Water Show President Paul Rogers said. “We’ve never cancelled the show. If there’s any weather issues we wait for the weather to clear, but we’ve canceled. It goes on rain or shine.”

Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith says events like these are needed.

“It is amazing,” Smith said. “Events like this bring tens of thousands of people into the city and to the County. It brings in revenue in for us to help support the parks…for local businesses. It also provides a very low cost, in this case free, amazing event; family friendly, for people to see the Blue Angles, the paratroopers and awesome features in the water.”

Gates open on July 23 at 10:30 a.m.