Country music will be the center of attention in Kenosha County this weekend.

The music festival, Country Thunder, is returning to Wisconsin Thursday, July 21 and will run until Sunday, July 24. The event will take place at 2305 Richmond Rd. in Twin Lakes.

“This is this town’s Super Bowl,” Director of Corporate and Media Relations Gerry Krochak said. “These people wait all year for this event and once they all come together, there’s nothing but good vibes.”

Krochak said the fest is expecting around 40,000 attendees, many of them camping out a night before the concerts even start.

There will be increased security at the event as the on-site team has partnered with the Sherriff’s Department. Country Thunder will also have their own boosted security surveilling the vicinity.

“We’re expecting this to be a bigger and better show than ever,” Country Thunder’s Digital Media Specialist Megan Benoit said. “People are excited to be back.”

