KENOSHA COUNTY (WI)- One of the largest country music festivals in the country returns to Kenosha County this week. Country Thunder will take place Thursday through Sunday this week in Twin Lakes & divers are being asked to keep their eyes open for road closures & traffic pattern changes.

The festival will be held at the festival grounds on Highway P just west of Twin Lakes. Country Thunder says campers staying on site will be able to start moving in Wednesday morning with the festival grounds opening at 9am Thursday.

In a news release the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the festival will impact communities in Kenosha County, Walworth County and McHenry County in Illinois.