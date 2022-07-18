MILWAUKEE- A 60-year-old man is dead after police say the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a public transit bus head-on late Sunday night.

According to the police report, the man was traveling on West Congress Street near Fond du Lac Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side around 10:50 Sunday night when his car veered over the center line and struck a Milwaukee County Transit Bus.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was declared dead on scene. The MCTS bus was carrying the driver and three other passengers. All sustained minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police.