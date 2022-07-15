Semi crashes snarled up the commute on Friday.

A semi jack-knifed in the Mitchell Interchange around mid-day, causing a ramp closure from NB 94 to WB 894.

TRAFFIC ALERT: a full closure expected to last 2+ hours is underway on the S-to-W ramp in the Mitchell Interchange on I-41, after a semi crashed & jackknifed at that location. The driver was not injured. And all traffic is being diverted northbound through, on the Collector Ramp. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 15, 2022

The accident in the Mitchell came hours after a semi jack-knifed on SB I-41/45 near Good Hope during the morning rush. Those lanes have since reopened.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full closure is underway on SB US-45, north of Good Hope Rd, after a double-trailer semi jackknifed in a single-vehicle crash, w/ one trailer teetering over the median wall. Relevant traffic is being diverted to NB I-41. No injuries were reported. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 15, 2022

The accidents were one of many on the interstate, which was impacted by the weather conditions.

Click here for more traffic information.