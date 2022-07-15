In celebration of the comeback of Bastille Days in Milwaukee, here’s a delightful crepe recipe that will make your mouth water.
INGREDIENTS:
-2 cups milk
-4 eggs
-3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
-1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
-1 tablespoon granulated sugar
-1 teaspoon vanilla extract
-1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
-Carton of strawberries (1lb.)
-Jar of Hazelnut spread (Nutella)
-Can of whipped cream (Reddi-wip)
INSTRUCTIONS:
-Blend the milk, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla, salt, and flour together with a hand mixer for about 1 minute, low to medium speed, until the batter is smooth. (You may have a few lumps)
-Put in the fridge for 30 minutes or overnight.
-Heat an 8-inch frying pan over medium-low heat. Pour about 1/4 cup batter (I did a little more) into the pan, tilting the pan immediately around in a circle to make sure it’s even. -Cook about 1 minute per side, or until lightly browned.
-Remove from heat onto a plate, stack with a piece of parchment paper in between as you stack so they don’t stick together.
-Repeat until batter is gone.
-Spread the whole crepe with warmed up Nutella and place sliced strawberries on half the crepe.
-Fold in half, then fold again.
-Top with sliced strawberries and whipped cream.