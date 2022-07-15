In celebration of the comeback of Bastille Days in Milwaukee, here’s a delightful crepe recipe that will make your mouth water.

INGREDIENTS:

-2 cups milk

-4 eggs

-3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

-1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

-1 tablespoon granulated sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

-Carton of strawberries (1lb.)

-Jar of Hazelnut spread (Nutella)

-Can of whipped cream (Reddi-wip)

INSTRUCTIONS:

-Blend the milk, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla, salt, and flour together with a hand mixer for about 1 minute, low to medium speed, until the batter is smooth. (You may have a few lumps)

-Put in the fridge for 30 minutes or overnight.

-Heat an 8-inch frying pan over medium-low heat. Pour about 1/4 cup batter (I did a little more) into the pan, tilting the pan immediately around in a circle to make sure it’s even. -Cook about 1 minute per side, or until lightly browned.

-Remove from heat onto a plate, stack with a piece of parchment paper in between as you stack so they don’t stick together.

-Repeat until batter is gone.

-Spread the whole crepe with warmed up Nutella and place sliced strawberries on half the crepe.

-Fold in half, then fold again.

-Top with sliced strawberries and whipped cream.