Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on the cities north side on Friday.

The shooting happened around 9:00 Friday morning at 13th and Ring. Police say a 33-year-old women was taken into custody related to the shooting. No details on the relationship between the young victim and the suspect have been released.

Police believe the shooting was an accident however the investigation remains active. MPD is reminding the public to secure and keep firearms out of the reach of children. This is the third shooting of a child under the age of three-years-old in the last thirty days.

