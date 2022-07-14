MILWAUKEE – Three people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Police say the first shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 5th and Ring. A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital.

It appears that an argument led up to the shooting, according to police.

A second victim has been pronounced dead @Froedtert. Adult female – autopsy tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. https://t.co/3TTrHW4OuG — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 14, 2022

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office also said it was responding to the scene of a fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon near 27th and Concordia.

That victim was described only as an adult male.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 3300 blk of N. 27. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 14, 2022

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no word on any arrests.