MILWAUKEE – Five months after a gunman opened fire inside of a Milwaukee Police Department district building, the department has completed installing bulletproof glass inside all district buildings across the city.

Several private donors contributed to coverings costs for the installations, including former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Abele released a statement after the installations were complete, saying “I understand the value of a wall-resourced department, and took the opportunity to help in a way that does not drain their budget.”

23-year-old Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of firing a gun inside of the District 5 building on February 25, 2022.

Parker-Bell was allegedly upset over the in-custody death of his friend, which happened inside the District 5 building days earlier.